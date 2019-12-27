Western U.P. peaceful amid tight vigil

Western Uttar Pradesh, placed under an unprecedented security cover, witnessed a peaceful Friday.

Ahead of Friday prayers and apprehensive about violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, sensitive areas of Aligarh city were put under the lens of a web of CCTV cameras.

“We added 20-25 cameras in sensitive areas such as Shah Jamal which acted as a deterrent. There are more than 125 CCTV cameras in the Muslim-dominated Upper Court area of the city,” said Abhishek, SP (City), Aligarh.

“We also reached out to maulanas and senior religious leaders as last week a rumour was spread that the water and electricity supply of Muslim areas would be cut. In community meeting we made it amply clear that we are not against peaceful protest as long as law and order was not disturbed,” said Mr. Abhishek.

A local requesting anonymity said every activity of theirs was being watched. “There is no privacy left,” he complained.

Ashutosh Upadhyay, who works with a private company that helps the police in placing cameras and recording the footage in Kotwali, said there was no intent to disturb people. “It is just to keep an eye on any unlawful activity. The footage gets deleted after 20 days,” he said.

In Aligarh Muslim University, some non-resident students kept fast to protest against the CAA and copies of the Act were torn.

In Meerut, the police made public announcements reminding residents of areas such as Hapur Road — where violent protests erupted last week — that it was their city and maintaining public order was their responsibility.

People were not allowed to assemble at one place after the Friday prayers. Local religious leaders were roped in to make an appeal for peace.

In Ghaziabad’s sensitive Loni area, posters were put up by the district administration explaining that the CAA didn’t discriminate against any particular religion.

Like Meerut, the Bijnor and Rampur district administrations have also issued notices to those who allegedly vandalised public property last Friday.

Week’s time to reply

In Rampur, the District Magistrate has issued notices to 28 people for the recovery of around ₹15 lakh. “They have been given a week to reply to the notice,” said an official.

In Bijnor, locals complained that the police has arbitrarily put photos of those who allegedly destroyed public property on December 20. Official sources said people were being given time to clear their names.