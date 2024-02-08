GIFT a SubscriptionGift
West Bengal Budget | State government presents ₹3.6 lakh crore budget, says Centre imposed 'financial blockade'

February 08, 2024 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee speaks in State Assembly as BJP MLAs create ruckus in the State Assembly. Photo: Screenshot from X(formerly Twitter)/@ANI



West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on February 8 presented the budget for 2024-25 with a slew of policies for social welfare and employment generation, even as she accused the Centre of imposing a “financial blockade” on the state.

Tabling a budget of ₹3,66,166 crore, Ms. Bhattacharya said the monthly financial assistance under the ‘Lakhsmir Bhandar’ scheme has been raised to ₹1,200 for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities, whereas for other categories, it has been increased to ₹1,000.

"The Centre has imposed a financial blockade on West Bengal. But, we will not cow down. The State's dues from the central government is nearly ₹1.18 lakh crore," she said.

The Minister also announced an additional 4% dearness allowance (DA) for State government employees from May, in addition to the 4% that was declared in January.

Ms. Bhattacharya said her government introduced a 'Gender and Child Budget Statement' in this year's Budget.

Chaos inside Assembly

The West Bengal Assembly Budget session began on February 8 amid chaos over the State song being played and BJP legislators singing the national anthem simultaneously.

Speaker Biman Banerjee after entering the House instructed officials to play the State song “Banglar Mati Banglar Jal” before the beginning of the State Budget session.

As the song was being played, BJP legislators stood up and started singing the national anthem.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the BJP for insulting the national anthem.

“National anthem is being played at the end. The BJP singing the national anthem when the state song is being played is an insult to the national anthem, “ Ms. Banerjee said.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, however, countered and said the national anthem is always both the beginning and the end of any government programme or Budget session.

