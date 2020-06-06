Other States

West Bengal records 427 fresh COVID-19 cases

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of 'Re- Greening project' on the occasion of World Environment day, during nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Kolkata, Friday, June 5, 2020.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of 'Re- Greening project' on the occasion of World Environment day, during nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Kolkata, Friday, June 5, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal on Friday recorded the highest single day increase, with 427 fresh COVID-19 cases. It also reported 11 deaths.

This is the third time since June 1 that the State has recorded the highest single day increase. Cases emerged in all but three districts. Kolkata recorded 101 cases, followed by 65 in North 24 Parganas and 62 in Howrah. The total number of cases has increased to 7,303, including 4,205 active cases.

Of the 11 deaths, four each were reported from Kolkata and Howrah, two from North 24 Parganas and one from Hooghly. The total number of deaths has increased to 366, including 72 deaths due to “co-morbidities”.

The State has been testing over 9,000 samples a day in the past few days. In the past 24 hours, it tested 9,686 samples.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the situation was under control. “The rise in the number of cases is due to the return of migrants,” she said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 3:11:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/west-bengal-records-427-fresh-covid-19-cases/article31762624.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY