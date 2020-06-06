West Bengal records 427 fresh COVID-19 cases

West Bengal on Friday recorded the highest single day increase, with 427 fresh COVID-19 cases. It also reported 11 deaths.

This is the third time since June 1 that the State has recorded the highest single day increase. Cases emerged in all but three districts. Kolkata recorded 101 cases, followed by 65 in North 24 Parganas and 62 in Howrah. The total number of cases has increased to 7,303, including 4,205 active cases.

Of the 11 deaths, four each were reported from Kolkata and Howrah, two from North 24 Parganas and one from Hooghly. The total number of deaths has increased to 366, including 72 deaths due to “co-morbidities”.

The State has been testing over 9,000 samples a day in the past few days. In the past 24 hours, it tested 9,686 samples.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the situation was under control. “The rise in the number of cases is due to the return of migrants,” she said.