West Bengal Governor summons State poll panel chief

This is the third time that CV Ananda Bose has asked Rajiva Sinha to appear before him.

June 25, 2023 03:08 am | Updated 03:08 am IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose summoned State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha for a meeting at the Raj Bhavan on June 25 evening in view of the incidents of violence in the panchayat elections, an official said.

This is the third time that Bose has asked Sinha to appear before him.

"The governor has asked Sinha to come to the Raj Bhavan for a meeting on Sunday evening. He will be asked about the current situation in the state, and why the violence could not be contained," the official said on Saturday.

State Election Commission accountable for all bloodshed during panchayat polls, says West Bengal Governor

Sinha, the former chief secretary of West Bengal, did not meet Bose on the earlier two occasions, stating that he was busy with election-related works.

West Bengal's rural areas will be voting in the panchayat elections on July 8.

