West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee threatens protests if farm laws are not withdrawn

“I am very much concerned about the farmers, their lives and livelihood,” she says

Extending support to farmers protesting in Delhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her party would launch protests across the State and country if the Centre did not withdraw the “anti-farmer” laws.

“I am very much concerned about the farmers, their lives and livelihood. GOI must withdraw the anti-farmer bills. If they do not do so immediately, we will agitate throughout the state and the country. From the very start, we have been strongly opposing these anti-farmer bills,” the Chief Minister said on social media.

Ms. Banerjee also added that she had called a party meeting on Friday to “discuss how the Essential Commodities Act is impacting common people and resulting in sky-rocketing prices”.

“The Central government must withdraw this anti-people law,” Ms. Banerjee added.

The Chief Minister also accused the Centre of “selling everything”. “You cannot sell Railways, Air India, coal, BSNL, BHEL, banks, defence, etc. Withdraw ill-conceived disinvestment & privatization policy. We must not allow treasures of our nation to be transformed into BJP party’s personal assets,” she added.

According to sources in the party, the Trinamool Congress will soon hit the streets and start a State-wide protest against the farm laws in poll-bound West Bengal.