West Bengal Assembly passes resolution to celebrate State Foundation Day on Poila Baishak

September 07, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST

The West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution declaring ‘Poila Baishak’, the first day of Bengali New Year calendar, as Bangla Dibas or West Bengal Foundation Day.

Earlier this year, the Centre has announced that June 20 be observed as West Bengal Foundation Day. The Mamata Banerjee government instead prefers the first day of the Bengali New Year, which usually falls on April 14 or 15.

Ms. Banerjee on June 19 wrote to Governor C.V. Ananda Bose urging him not to hold an event at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday to commemorate the foundation day of West Bengal.

Ms. Banerjee, in her communication, said the State was not founded on any particular day, least of all on any 20th of June. “I am stunned and shocked to know that you have decided to organise a programme on 20.06.2023, at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, commemorating what you have peculiarly chosen to describe as ‘the State Foundation Day of West Bengal’,” the Chief Minister wrote.

Mr. Bose, nevertheless, went ahead with his plans to observe the State Foundation Day on June 20. A march was organised by the cadets of the National Cadets Corps (NCC) followed by a cultural programme at Raj Bhavan. The Governor also made a speech on the occasion. The Kolkata Raj Bhavan also circulated President Droupadi Murmu’s greeting to the people of Bengal on the West Bengal Foundation Day.