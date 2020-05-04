Other States

West Bengal allows standalone liquor shops to reopen, except in containment zones

The guideline stated that no more than five customers will be allowed to remain in a shop at one point of time

The West Bengal government allowed standalone liquor shops to reopen from Monday in green, orange and red zones, but not in containment areas.

The guideline issued by the government in this regard said only ‘OFF’ category shops selling foreign, IMFL, and country spirits will remain functional and not ‘ON’ shops.

The government also disallowed outlets located in shopping complexes to re-open. Beer pubs, clubs, restaurant- cum-bars and hotel-restaurant-cum-bars will remain closed.

Initially, the government guideline allowed shops to stay open from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m., but later the timing was changed: from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It also stated that only those customers wearing masks will be given liquor and social distancing norm has to be strictly followed. There should be a distance of 6 feet between two customers in the queue.

The guideline stated that no more than five customers will be allowed to remain in a shop at one point of time.

Queues are seen in front of several liquor shops in and around Kolkata.

