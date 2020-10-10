West Bengal adds 3,591 COVID-19 cases, total 2.91 lakh

West Bengal on Saturday recorded 3,591 COVID-19 cases taking the total number of infections to 2,91,194. This was the third day in the week that the State recorded more than 3,500 positive cases.

The State recorded 62 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 5,563. The active cases climbed to 29,793 and the recovery rate was 87.86%. Kolkata accounted for 20 of the 62 deaths, taking the fatalities to 1,861. North 24 Parganas recorded 12 deaths taking the total to 1,247. With nine deaths, the fatalities in Howrah district touched 621.

Kolkata recorded 783 cases taking the total in the city to 63,686. In North 24 Parganas, 756 cases took the total in the district to 58,588.The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested stands at 7.98%. The State tested 42,855 samples in the past 24 hours. In all, 36.50 lakh samples have been tested.