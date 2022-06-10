Welfare of people is topmost priority of govt., says PM

Modi launches new projects in poll-bound Gujarat, bats for private sector participation in India’s space projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the headquarters of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), in Ahmedabad, Friday, June 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welfare of people is the topmost priority of the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Gujarat on Friday.

Mr. Modi either inaugurated or laid the foundation stone for a slew of development projects worth ₹3,050 crore in the poll-bound State. He said in past eight years, his government had worked relentlessly for the welfare of people of the country and therefore people had elected him.

“We don’t work to win elections. We work for people who elect us. For us, being in power means to serve people,” he said, adding that development and welfare were the only priority for his government.

“The rapid development in the State during the past two decades is the pride of Gujarat. In the past eight years, following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, our government has put utmost emphasis on the welfare of people of the State,” Mr. Modi said in Navsari.

On his fourth trip since March to his home State, where Assembly election is due to be held in December, Mr. Modi is visiting tribal areas of south Gujarat to inaugurate water supply projects, a power transmission line and a sewage treatment plant.

This is Mr. Modi’s second tribal outreach in the State. Earlier, he held a tribal convention and rally at Dahod in central Gujarat.

On Friday, he was given a rousing welcome by tribals.

Mr. Modi also laid the foundation stone for a medical college and hospital and water supply projects in Tapi, Dang and Surat districts.

“He will also perform the Bhumi Pujan of a medical college in Navsari district, to be built at the cost of about ₹542 crores, which will help provide affordable and quality medical care to the people of the region,” a government release stated.

In Navsari, he inaugurated the A.M. Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi-Speciality Hospital. “During the past eight years, we have emphasised a holistic approach to improving the health sector of the country. We have tried to modernise the treatment facilities and also given importance to nutrition, improving hygiene and lifestyle and preventive healthcare,” Mr. Modi said on the occasion.

In Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister inaugurated the headquarters of the National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), which has been set up to promote private investment and innovation in the space sector.

“I am hopeful that like in the IT sector, our industry will also take the lead in the global space sector,” Mr. Modi said.

Mr. Modi said the government would soon bring a new policy to encourage ease of doing business in the space sector. “We have initiated reforms in the space sector and opened it up for private sector,” he said.

He assured the industry that reforms in the space sector would continue unabated so that more and more private players can join and work in the field.

“We have talent and experience but private partnership in this industry is only 2%, we have to increase our share in the global space industry with a key role for private sector. In the coming time, I see a great role for India in space tourism and space diplomacy,” he said.

There are close to 60 Indian companies which had taken the lead in this sector, Mr. Modi said, adding that from space application, satellite launches to even PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) and rocket designs, private players had come forward to work in this sector.