Weapons sites along LoC unearthed

A huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered from two hideouts in Baramulla

The Army has unearthed multiple weapons sites set up by infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

An Army spokesman said alert troops detected movement of suspicious persons along the LoC Control in Rampur Sector on August 30. “The movement was from a village close to the LoC and the suspects crossed into Indian territory. Because of the terrain of thick foliage and the weather conditions, an alert of a likely infiltration attempt was sounded. The surveillance grid was beefed up along the likely infiltration routes,” the spokesman said.

The Army said a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from two well-concealed hideouts in the Rampur Sector of Uri area of Baramulla after an extensive search for seven hours.

“The cache comprises five AK series rifles, along with six magazines and two sealed boxes with 1254 rounds, six pistols, 21 grenades, two Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) grenades and two Kenwood Radio sets with one antenna,” the Army said.

Modus operandi

The villages where the weapons were dropped are located ahead of the anti-infiltration fence.

“It seems the modus operandi is to drop war-like stores in caches near the LoC and subsequently over ground workers or militants would pick them up for further transportation into the hinterland for militant activities,” the Army spokesman said.

The Army said it detected similar attempts on July 22. “During the search operation, an AKS-74U with magazines, five pistols magazines, 24 grenades and other warlike stores were recovered,” the Army said.

The Army said there were “desperate attempts by Pakistan-based militant groups to send weapons into J&K for terror activities with the active connivance of the Pakistan Army.”

“A robust surveillance and LoC domination activities will continue to foil all such misadventures,” it added.

‘Grenade hurlers’ held

Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday arrested two persons allegedly involved in a grenade-throwing incident in Baramulla.

“During investigations, on the basis of human and technical intelligence, two suspects identified as Fayaz Ahmad Kumar alias Narsimha, and Auqib Shafi Bhat, both residents of Baramulla, were arrested,” police said.

Both were affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). “There are 37 FIRs registered against Kumar. The militants’ aim was to revive militancy in Baramulla town, which they have been directed to do by their handlers across the LoC,” police said.