Wave of protests planned ahead of Odisha CM’s visit

Odisha CM likely to face protests at Kalahandi

The Congress and the BJP have planned a wave of protests during Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Kalahandi district on November 8. They have demanded the ouster of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over the issue of a teacher’s murder in the district. The man accused is said to have close links to the Minister. Mr. Patnaik is visiting Kalahandi district to distribute smart health cards at Bhawanipatna.