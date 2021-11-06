The Congress and the BJP have planned a wave of protests during Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Kalahandi district on November 8. They have demanded the ouster of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over the issue of a teacher’s murder in the district. The man accused is said to have close links to the Minister. Mr. Patnaik is visiting Kalahandi district to distribute smart health cards at Bhawanipatna.
Wave of protests planned ahead of Odisha CM’s visit
Satyasundar Barik
BHUBANESWAR,
November 06, 2021 02:48 IST
