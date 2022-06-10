Other States

Watch | Why does Assam flood every year?

Floods ravage Assam every year. It is one of the most flood-prone states in the country.

This year, around 6.5 lakh people were affected by the flood and around 25 have lost their lives. This is the damage the State bears annually.

So, why does Assam get flooded every year? and other rivers causes a deluge in Assam during the monsoon. 40% of the entire State is flood prone. Flooding from the Brahmaputra

The inundation is seen to increase every year and there are many factors that lead to it.


