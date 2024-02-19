GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | ‘Road to heaven’ - India’s newest scenic road

In the run-up to the G-20 Summit, the Government of India cleared the 31.9 km-long Khavda-Khadir road, through the Rann of Kutch

February 19, 2024 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

‘Road to heaven’ is the newest scenic road in India, which is about 30 kilometers long and connects Khavda to Dholavira in Gujarat.

Motorbike tourists who shared images of the road, say it was a “heavenly experience” to be riding there. And so the name ‘Road to Heaven’ stuck, as can be seen on Google Maps.

An aerial view of The Road to Heaven in The Khadir island in Kutch District, Gujarat on Tuesday January 30, 2024.

An aerial view of The Road to Heaven in The Khadir island in Kutch District, Gujarat on Tuesday January 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

The road was originally sanctioned in 2019 and finally opened for tourists only in 2023.

Earlier, the distance from Bhuj, the capital of Kutch, to Dholavira, was around 240 km.

Read the full story here: In Frames | Where a road is the destination

Reporting: Vijay Soneji

Visuals: Vijay Soneji and The Hindu Archives

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S

