Watch | ‘Road to heaven’ - India’s newest scenic road

February 19, 2024 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST

‘Road to heaven’ is the newest scenic road in India, which is about 30 kilometers long and connects Khavda to Dholavira in Gujarat.

Motorbike tourists who shared images of the road, say it was a “heavenly experience” to be riding there. And so the name ‘Road to Heaven’ stuck, as can be seen on Google Maps.

The road was originally sanctioned in 2019 and finally opened for tourists only in 2023.

Earlier, the distance from Bhuj, the capital of Kutch, to Dholavira, was around 240 km.

Reporting: Vijay Soneji

Visuals: Vijay Soneji and The Hindu Archives

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S