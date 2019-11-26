Vyapam scam: man gets 10 years’ RI, ₹5,000 fine

A CBI court in Bhopal on Monday sentenced one man to 10 years in jail and 30 others to seven years’ imprisonment in the multi-crore Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh.

The Vyapam scam refers to irregularities in exams held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also called Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, for admission in professional courses and State services.

CBI special judge

CBI Special Judge S.B. Sahu sentenced Pradeep Tyagi (29) to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹5,000 after finding him guilty of rigging the 2013 police constable recruitment exams conducted by Vyapam, special prosecutor Satish Dinkar told PTI.

Judge Sahu sentenced 30 others to seven years in jail and fined each one of them ₹30,000, finding them guilty of several offences, including cheating by impersonation, cheating and forgery related to the 2013 police constable exam.

These 30 persons include 12 people, arrested at the time from Bhopal and Datia, who wrote the exams on behalf of other candidates.

91 witnesses

Mr. Dinkar said 91 witnesses were examined in this case.

The MPPEB is now known as Professional Examination Board.