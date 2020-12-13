Other States

Voting underway in sixth phase of DDC polls in J&K

A voter undergoes thermal screening as she arrives to cast her votes during the District Development Council (DDC) elections. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Polling for the sixth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on a dull note as fog and chilly weather due to snowfall kept most people indoors early on Sunday, officials said.

The polling for 31 DDC seats — 14 in the Kashmir division and 17 in the Jammu division of the Union Territory — began at 7 am but the turnout was less at polling stations in the Valley due to biting cold, they said.

Voter turnout is expected to pick up later in the day, and polling is scheduled to conclude at 2 pm, the officials said.

Nearly 7.5 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise at the 2,000 polling stations set up for the sixth of the eight phase elections, which began on November 28.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2020 9:44:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/voting-underway-in-sixth-phase-of-ddc-polls-in-jk/article33318914.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY