Virasat-e-Khalsa museum in Punjab sets record in footfall

The Virasat-e-Khalsa museum in Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib town is all set to find a place in the Asia Book of Records for becoming the most visited museum in the Indian sub-continent on a single day.

The Asia Book of Records has confirmed the record of ‘maximum footfall in a museum in a day’ in the name of Virasat-e-Khalsa, which will feature in the next edition of the Asia Book of Records, a senior official said on Wednesday.

“The museum had witnessed a record footfall of 20,569 visitors on a single day on March 20, becoming the most visited museum in the Indian sub-continent on a single day,” Vikas Pratap, Secretary, Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs (Punjab), told The Hindu.

Over 10 million visitors have visited the museum so far in a short span of eight years of its opening. Virasat-e-Khalsa was built to commemorate the rich history and culture of Punjab and Sikhism and was inaugurated in November 2011.

“Between 5,000-6,000 visitors on an average daily visit this visual-cum-narrative museum, outnumbering all other museums in terms of popularity and visitor footfall, ”said Mr. Pratap, adding that the museum stands out in terms of popularity, footfall, architecture and in its use of technology.

Third entry

With its name in the Asia Book of Records, it would be the third entry for the museum in record books. Earlier, Virasat-e-Khalsa made it to Limca Book of Records in the February 2019 edition and India Book of Records.

The Limca Book of Records and India Book of Records had listed ‘Virasat-e-Khalsa’ as the country’s top-ranked museum in terms of the number of visitors.

The museum has been conferred an award by the Punjab Energy Development Agency in a State-level energy conservation competition, for cutting down electricity consumption.