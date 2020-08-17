Violence erupts in Visva Bharati, Jagdeep Dhankar dials Mamata Banerjee

Thousands of people led by local Trinamool Congress leaders stop construction work

Violence erupted in Visva Bharati on Monday as locals protesting against the construction of a boundary wall on Poush Mela grounds ransacked the campus.

Poush Mela, the annual winter fair organised by the university, draws thousands of people from the State. The locals were opposed to the construction of the boundary wall. Thousands of people led by local Trinamool Congress leaders stopped the construction work, took control of the equipment, including an earthmover and brought down structures on the campus. Videos of angry mobs ransacking university property were circulated on social media and aired by local television channels. The locals were upset with the university's decision to call off Poush Mela the coming winter season.

There was no response from the varsity authorities on the violence but Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to social media, saying he had spoken to the Chief Minister on the issue.

“Just had word with (the) Chief Minister over Visva Bharati's worsening law and order scenario. She has assured that administration @MamataOfficial will take all steps to restore law and order. Am sure those enjoined with ( the) task will rise to the occasion”, Mr Dhankar said on Twitter.

The university, located in Birbhum district, was set up by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in 1921.