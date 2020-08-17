Violence erupts in Visva Bharati, Jagdeep Dhankar dials Mamata Banerjee

Violence erupted in Visva Bharati on Monday as locals protesting against the construction of a boundary wall on Poush Mela grounds ransacked the campus.
Poush Mela, the annual winter fair organised by the university, draws thousands of people from the State. The locals were opposed to the construction of the boundary wall. Thousands of people led by local Trinamool Congress leaders stopped the construction work, took control of the equipment, including an earthmover and brought down structures on the campus. Videos of angry mobs ransacking university property were circulated on social media and aired by local television channels. The locals were upset with the university's decision to call off Poush Mela the coming winter season.
There was no response from the varsity authorities on the violence but Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to social media, saying he had spoken to the Chief Minister on the issue.
“Just had word with (the) Chief Minister over Visva Bharati's worsening law and order scenario. She has assured that administration @MamataOfficial will take all steps to restore law and order. Am sure those enjoined with ( the) task will rise to the occasion”, Mr Dhankar said on Twitter.
The university, located in Birbhum district, was set up by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in 1921.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath