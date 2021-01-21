Violence erupts as two factions of BJP clash in Purba Bardhaman, party office attacked

Violence erupted as two factions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed in Purba Bardhaman district on Thursday when a group of supporters attacked the party office and also set vehicles on fire.

Such clashes have in the recent past been happening between the BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers, but as the BJP is trying to accommodate people from different political parties ahead of upcoming Assembly polls, hostilities within the party are coming out in the open.

In the clash on Thursday, not only did the rival factions throw stones at each other but they also torched vehicles and attacked the party office.

The party office was recently inaugurated by BJP national president J.P. Nadda. Over a dozen people were injured in Thursday’s violence and the police had to intervene to control the situation.

BJP’s State unit president Dilip Ghosh said there might be differences within the party but violence is not the way to express this. Party spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said there would be an inquire into the incident and the party would not tolerate any indiscipline.

“Those joining the party should understand that no act of indiscipline will be tolerated,” he said.

Similar protests in the BJP had earlier erupted at Asansol in Paschim Bardhhaman in the presence of Union Minister and BJP MP from Asansol Babul Supriyo. Allegations was raised by a section of BJP supporters that those joining the party in last few days are given key positions and the old party workers are ignored.