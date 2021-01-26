Violence effectively controlled in Kashmir, says Lt. Governor

Presiding over the Republic Day function in Jammu, Manoj Sinha said ‘those who were trying to fulfil their political motives with the help of the proxy war are being given a befitting reply’

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who presided over the Republic Day function in winter capital Jammu on Tuesday, said the security forces had “effectively controlled violence”.

Meanwhile, mobile internet service was snapped as a “security measure” across the Kashmir valley.

“Those who were trying to fulfil their political motives with the help of the proxy war are being given a befitting reply. We want to assure all citizens that the political conspiracies and nefarious designs of a neighbouring country will never be allowed to succeed in this land of great persons and warriors,” Mr. Sinha said.

He termed the “successful and violence free” District Development Council (DDC) polls as “one of the biggest achievements of the government”.

“For a long time, the citizens of J&K were denied grassroots democracy. We have been successful in conducting a violence free, free and fair elections to DDC. The high turnout of voters broke the records of many previous elections,” he said.

Attributing the high turnout of voters in J&K to efforts of the security agencies and the administrative officials, Mr. Sinha said, “We assure all the elected representatives that with your support, the J&K administration will bring the fruits of development”.

He also paid homage to all the warriors who “sacrificed everything for the honour of the Tricolour”.

Meanwhile, R-Day functions were held under tight security across the Kashmir Valley. Security agencies snapped mobile Internet as a “precautionary measure”.

The main function was held at Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium where the Lt. Governor’s adviser Baseer Ahmed Khan presided over the function. He said J&K was on a new path of peace, progress and development.