Villagers donate land for mangrove plantation in Odisha

July 27, 2023 07:22 am | Updated 07:22 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

People in the coastal part of Odisha’s Kendrapara district are to donate land for a mangrove plantation. Mangroves act as bio-shields against sea surge and cyclones.

Odisha has 259 square kilometres of mangroves while Kendrapara is home to over 80% of the State’s mangrove forest. According to the Forest Survey of India-2021, Odisha has achieved growth of 8 sq km in mangrove forest area, the highest growth in the country. Over the years, the mangrove forests have been denuded by destructive shrimp culture along the coast. Mangrove forests were cleared for shrimp culture.

“The department had called on people to take up plantation of mangroves on private land so that the entire coast is covered in mangrove vegetation. We have received an encouraging response. As of now 10 to 15 hectares of land have been donated by private individuals,” according to Sudharshan G. Yadav, Divisional Forest Officer of Rajnagar Wildlife Division.

Mr. Yadav said about 25 people had donated their land.

“We have been raising awareness on the importance of mangrove forests on the coast. People too have realized the utility and started working with the department,” said the DFO.

Bijay Kabi, an environmentalist, said, “over the past 15 years, we have managed to impress upon residents of two villages to convert common land into mangroves. The result has been very encouraging. Due to the growth of mangrove forests, the grassland has also grown providing fodder to cows.”