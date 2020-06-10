Other States

Vidisha Police to probe ‘thrashing’ of man by cops at station

State human rights panel seeks report from official

The Vidisha Police have divested a Sub-Inspector of important duties (line-attached) and launched an inquiry into the alleged thrashing of a man, a suspect in a kidnapping case, by personnel at a police station on June 4, in yet another instance of police thrashing during the lockdown in Madhya Pradesh.

In line-attachment, an official is temporarily transferred to a lower unit, out of the station, so that he or she do not influence the investigation.

“We are totally against such behaviour,” said Vinayak Verma, district Superintendent of Police. The Additional Superintendent will conduct the inquiry into the incident and submit a report within a week. “It is yet to be established whether the man was present at the Sironj Police Station in the first place when the alleged incident took place.”

The reported victim, Santosh Vanshkar, a labourer, was named by a family in a police complaint relating to their missing daughter based on which a case was registered and he was named, said Rajesh Sinha, in-charge of the police station. “He complained to the police later about the reported thrashing, based on which the official has been line-attached,”" said Mr. Sinha.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognisance of the incident on June 8 directing Mr. Verma to submit a report by July 10.

Referring to news reports, the Commission pointed out: “the police thrashed him with belts and pipes so severely that even now parts of his body are sore and his two fingers broken”.

The Commission has asked the police if Mr. Vanshkar was called to the Sironj Police Station on June 4 and kept inside a lockup there on the intervening night of June 4 and 5. Further, it asked for what crime the case registered against him pertained to, and which date he was arrested on and when his medical examination was conducted, among other queries.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 3:55:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/vidisha-police-to-probe-thrashing-of-man-by-cops-at-station/article31791476.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY