Vidisha MLA gets death threats

The Vidisha district police have stepped up security at the railway station, government hospital and the bus stand in Ganj Basoda, after local MLA Leena Jain received an anonymous letter on Monday threatening an explosion targeting her and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“As a preventive measure, A bomb disposal squad reached Vidisha from Bhopal on Monday. Officials with hand-held metal detectors are randomly screening people entering public facilities, We have also deployed a tracker dog, ” said Vinayak Verma, Vidisha Superintendent of Police. The hand-written letter was received by the BJP MLA at her office at 2.30 p.m. It also threatened to cause explosions in public places.

“I had filed a complaint with the police after receiving the letter. I don’t suspect anyone, as I don’t have any adversaries,” Ms. Jain told The Hindu.

“Prima facie, the letter appears to have originated from within Ganj Basoda. Its ostensibly non-serious language indicates the writer is clueless about what he wrote. For instance, it has been undersigned by ‘jayhaadh,’ which doesn’t indicate anything. Yet, there could be a threat to public security,” said Mr. Verma.

The police were coordinating with the State Anti-terrorism Squad, the Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force to track down the accused. Two additional personnel each have been posted outside Ms. Jain’s residence and her office, said Mr. Verma.

An FIR has been registered under sections 506 [Criminal intimidation] and 507 [Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication] of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons.