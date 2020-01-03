Victims’ kin yet to get autopsy reports

It’s been more than 12 days since at least six persons were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad during protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act but the families have not yet been given post-mortem reports despite running from pillar to post, they said.

On December 20, Navi Jaan, 22, Rashid, 26, Mohammed Shafeeq, 40, Mohammed Haroon, 30, Mukeem, 20, and Arman alias Kallu, 24, were shot dead. The deceased were labourers working in different factories in Firozabad and were returning home from work when the incident happened, their families said.

While Navi Jaan, Rashid and Arman’s post-mortems were conducted in a government hospital in Firozabad, Mukeem, Haroon and Shafeeq’s post-mortems were conducted in Delhi hospitals where they were referred to from an Agra hospital.

Arman’s paternal uncle Mohammed Taufeeq told The Hindu on Thursday that he has visited the government hospital thrice asking for the post-mortem report but has been turned away. “I visited two days ago as well but the official at the mortuary told me that I should ask the police for it. Then I went to the Rasulpur police station but the official sitting there shunned me away and told me that the officer concerned is not present,” he said, adding that they need the report for their record and to proceed further.

Mr. Taufeeq and Arman’s father Mohammed Yameen have not been visited by any police officer since the protest to investigate his killing, they said. A First Information Report under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Rashid, who was shot, dead was differently abled; his right hand didn’t function. His father Noor Mohammed, 59, has gone twice to the government for his post-mortem report but to no avail. “Unhone bola hum nahi denge… kisi ko nahin mili hai… hum wapas chale aaye (They said that they won’t give… none of the victim’s families have been given… I returned),” he said. Mr. Mohammed said he is illiterate and his other sons are not interested in the proceedings due to which he has not been able to visit the police station.

Navi Jaan’s father Mohammed Ayyub had a similar experience as Mr. Taufeeq. He said he had visited the mortuary on Tuesday and was asked by the official that they should got to the police station.

‘No police visit’

“When we went to the police station on Wednesday, they asked us to come after two days,” he said, adding that no police officer has visited them for probe.

Mukeem, Haroon and Shafeeq whose post-mortems were conducted in Delhi were allegedly told by the hospitals that they’ll receive the report after 10 days. The families are yet to visit Delhi, they said.