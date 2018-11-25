VHP Dharm Sabha in Ayodhya: Ram temple construction dates to be announced during 2019 Kumbh, says Ramji Das

Participants of VHP Dharm Sabha take selfies as they visit Kar Sevak Puram in Ayodhya on November 25, 2018. Kar Sevak Puram is where the VHP runs a temple construction workshop. | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Ramji Das of the Nirmohi Akhara told the Dharm Sabha organised by the VHP in Ayodhya on November 25 that dates for the construction will be announced early next year during the Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Addressing the sabha after the inauguration at the Badey Bhaktmaal ki Bagia, Mr. Das said: “The date for construction of the Ram temple will be declared in the 2019 Kumbh which will be held in Prayagraj“.

“It is only a matter of few days, and I request you all to show some patience,” he remarked.

Nritya Gopaldas, president of the Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas, in his address said: “Such a large attendance shows that how much people from different walks of life are attached to the Ram temple.

“We respect the courts. We have great hopes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I request Adityanath to pave the way for construction of Ram temple,” he said making a call to the government to do the needful in this regard at the earliest.

Participants dressed as Hindu gods at the VHP Dharam Sabha congregation in Ayodhya on November 25, 2018. | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

The venue , which witnessed saffron hue all the way with flags, banners, buntings and head gear in the same colour, also saw the participants taking a pledge for construction of Ram temple, vowing by taking the soil of Ayodhya in their hands.

‘PM to take decision after December 11’

Religious leader Ram Bhadracharya said: “On November 23, I had called a senior Union Minister who assured that after the model code of conduct comes to an end on December 11, the PM is likely to sit with them and take such a decision so that Ram temple could be built.”

“We were also told we will not be cheated and I feel that ordinance route may be opted in the winter session of Parliament. We should exercise patience... We have been saddened by the court (nyayalaya se niraash ho chuke hai). The court of people will not deceive us” he stressed.

Once Ram temple is built it will become a “ghoshit Hindu raashtra (declared Hindu nation)” , he told the gathering.

Participants at the VHP-organised Dharma Sabha in Ayodhya on November 25, 2018 | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

‘We want the entire land for temple construction’

Earlier senior leader Champat Rai declared that no formula dividing the disputed land will be acceptable for temple construction. “We want the entire land for temple construction ... no formula dividing the land is acceptable.”

Though Mr. Rai did not spell out the details, his assertions are considered to be in reference to the Allahabad High court verdict dividing the land into three parts.

The Allahabad High Court had ruled by a majority verdict that the disputed land in Ayodhya be divided equally into three parts among Hindus and Muslims and that the place where the makeshift temple of Lord Ram exists belongs to Hindus.

In their separate judgements on the sensitive 60-year old title dispute on Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid structure, Justices S.U. Khan and Sudhir Agarwal said that the area under the central dome of the three-domed structure where Lord Ram’s idol exists belongs to Hindus. Mr. Rai also said that the delay in the temple construction is not a good sign.

"It's a matter of the heart, police are with us," chants participants at VHP Dharam Sabha.

The Dharm Sabha site wore a festive look with placards, saffron flags and buntings with the head gear of enthusiastic participants all over.

The VHP, which claimed that 3 lakh people will be participating in the sabha, has made elaborate arrangements including for food and medical facilities. While hoardings of VHP stalwart late Ashok Singhal were set up at various places, devotees were seen blowing conch shells to express their enthusiasm for the sabha.