Vadodara flooded, people evacuated from low-lying areas

With over 450 mm of rain in less than 12 hours, Gujarat’s Vadodara has been flooded, forcing the authorities to evacuate people from low-lying areas by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams.

Due to torrential downpour, schools remained closed on August 1. Several trains have been cancelled and operations suspended at the Vadodara airport till 9 a.m. on August 2. The airport, which is on the outskirts of the city, was temporarily closed and two domestic flights were also cancelled on July 31.

Local courts have also been shut owing to waterlogging on the court premises while dozens of hospitals were knee-deep in water.

According to weather forecast, the State is likely to witness “heavy to very heavy rains” in the next two days.

Eight NDRF teams from Pune have been called to Vadodara. Five teams are already present there.