Incessant rainfall has caused the death of four people in a wall collapse in Vadodara, besides causing floods and affecting life in the city.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has shifted nearly 5,000 people from over two dozen low-lying areas.

The government has deployed nine teams of the NDRF, besides the Army and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to evacuate people from areas along the Vishwamitri river that is flowing to the danger level mark.