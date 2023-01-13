Uttarakhand govt. waives off power, water bills of Joshimath residents

January 13, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - New Delhi

Uttarakhand government on Friday waived off the power and water bills of residents of Joshimath from November 2022 to April 2023.

The State government also announced that no co-operative bank will do any kind of loan recovery from residents of Joshimath who has taken loan from the respective banks, for the next one year.

The State will request from the Centre to give similar reliefs in terms of loan payments in central banks as well.

Earlier in the day, ISRO reported that Joshimath’s sinking has picked up pace, witnessing rapid subsidence of nearly 5.4 cm in the past 12 days. It said a subsidence zone resembling a generic landslide shape was identified – tapered top and fanning out at base.

The government has already announced the evacuation of everyone living in the ‘danger zone’. Rent of ₹4,000 per month will be given to the displaced families.

A few days ago, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Joshimath to take stock of the situation. During a review meeting at the State capital Dehradun last week, the Chief Minister had asked officials to ensure all arrangements for the rehabilitation of all families affected by landslides in Joshimath town.