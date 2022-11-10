Uttarakhand bans five drugs made by Patanjali

Uttarakhand authorities say that the formulation sheet of the drugs — Divya Madhugrit, Divya Eyegrit Gold, Divya Thyrogrit, Divya BPgrit, and Divya Lipidom — would be reviewed

Authorities of Ayurvedic and Unani Services, Uttarakhand has asked Patanjali’s Divya Pharmacy to stop the production of five drugs as well as remove their advertisements in media. The pharmacy, which comes under the Patanjali company founded by yoga exponent Baba Ramdev, has been found in repeated contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act.

In the letter issued by Dr G.C.S. Jangpangi, license officer, Uttarakhand Ayurvedic and Unani Services, the pharmacy has been asked to immediately stop production of Divya Madhugrit, Divya Eyegrit Gold, Divya Thyrogrit, Divya BPgrit, and Divya Lipidom. According to Patanjali, these medicines were used to control diabetes, eye infection, thyroid, blood pressure and cholesterol.

“We have constituted a team that will review the formulation sheet of these drugs once the authorities at Divya Pharmacy submit the same to us. They have also been asked to submit a revised label claim to the department within a week,” said Dr. Jangpangi.

He added that the Divya Pharmacy has been asked to stop the production of all the five drugs until the formulation of the same is approved by the authorities concerned.

“The Ayurveda and Unani Licensing Authority will also give approval for the advertisements to be run by Divya Pharmacy in future,” added the official. If the approval is not given and the advertisements continue, the pharmacy would be booked under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act and rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The actin on Divya Pharmacy came after a complaint raised by Kerala-based ophthalmologist Dr. K.V. Babu. “They had an advertisement in which they say their eye drops were useful in glaucoma, cataract and many other eye issues. If any of these issues remained untreated, they can lead to blindness. Such advertisements are a threat to human life,” said Dr. Babu.

In a statement issued by Patanjali, it said that all the products and medicines made by Divya Pharmacy are according to the prescribed standards, fulfilling all statutory processes.

“We are being attacked by those who run the business of confusion and fear in the world of medicine,” as statement from the company said. It said there were clear signs of resistance from “anti-Ayurveda drug mafia”.

“We will not allow this conspiracy to succeed in any way,” the statement said, adding that Patanjali had already sent their response to the government authorities and would seek action against the complainant as issues raised by him were already resolved.