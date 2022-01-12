Uttarakhand Assembly polls | Stop the game of loot in Uttarakhand, says AAP

‘Successive governments failed for 21 years’

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday, January 10, 2022, appealed to voters in Uttarakhand to “stop the musical chairs of loot” in the upcoming Assembly elections.

In a live video posted on the AAP’s social media platforms, Mr. Sisodia said the BJP and Congress governments in Uttarakhand, since the State’s formation 21 years ago, had not delivered on promises. “This election is to stop the loot,” he said.

Comparing the State to Delhi, Mr. Sisodia said if two-thirds of people in Delhi could get free electricity, why couldn’t the people in Uttarakhand, a power-generating State.

Had the previous governments delivered on their promises, parents would not have had to send their children out of the State to study, but people from the rest of the country would have sent their children to study in Uttarakhand schools, Mr. Sisodia said.

He said the migration from the State would have stopped had the BJP and Congress governments done something for the State, however, it continued and only increased over the past 21 years. He appealed to the voters to give AAP a chance on February 14, when the State goes to polls.