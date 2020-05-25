Other States

Uttar Pradesh releases skill map of migrant workers

State government says it will provide them jobs as per their skills, experience.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday released its first skill map of migrant workers who returned to the State during the lockdown. The government has said it will provide them jobs in the State as per their skills and experience and will constitute a Migrant Commission for it. So far, around 23-24 lakh migrant workers have returned to Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown, the government said.

The largest set of these migrant workers are related to the construction sector, with over 1.52 lakh engaged in work in real estate or construction agencies.

The list also includes painters (26,041), carpenters (16,064), drivers (9,052), electricians and persons associated with electronics (4,980), security guards (3364), furniture and fitting workers (2,234) and auto-repair mechanics (1,557), said a senior official.

Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home department, said the list was expected to expand.

Pointing out that around 12,103 migrant workers were linked to the garment and tailoring sector, Mr. Awasthi said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath felt that “if garment hubs can be built in Bangladesh and Vietnam, then why not in Uttar Pradesh.”

