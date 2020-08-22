Other States

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha bypoll on September 11

By-election to the Rajya Sabha seat that fell vacant on the death of Samajwadi Party’s Amar Singh in Uttar Pradesh will be held on September 11, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday. Counting will take place the same day.

Amar Singh passed away on August 1 in Singapore, where he was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment. His Rajya Sabha term was till July 7, 2022.

The State Chief Secretary had been directed to appoint a senior officer to make sure that instructions related to COVID-19 were followed in the bypoll process, the ECI said in a statement.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 22, 2020 5:39:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/uttar-pradesh-rajya-sabha-bypoll-on-september-11/article32417765.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story