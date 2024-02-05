GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presents ₹7.36 lakh crore budget for FY-25 in State Assembly

The State’s budget for 2023-24 was ₹6.90 lakh crore that included new schemes worth ₹32,721 crore

February 05, 2024 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presents the Budget 2024-25 in the state Assembly, in Lucknow, on February 5, 2024.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presents the Budget 2024-25 in the state Assembly, in Lucknow, on February 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on February 5 presented the budget for financial year 2024-25 in the State Assembly with an outlay of ₹7.36 lakh crore, higher from current fiscal's budget of ₹6.90 lakh crore.

The total outlay of ₹7,36,437.71 crore for the next fiscal includes new schemes worth ₹24,863.57 crore, the State Finance Minister said while presenting the budget.

The State's budget for 2023-24 was ₹6.90 lakh crore that included new schemes worth ₹32,721 crore.

For the next fiscal, the State government's budget has estimated the total receipts at ₹7,21,233.82 crore, which includes a revenue receipts estimated at ₹6,06,802.40 crore and capital receipts at ₹1,14,531.42 crore.

The share of tax collection in revenue receipts is estimated at ₹4,88,902.84 crore, which includes State's own tax revenue of ₹2,70,086 crore and its share in central tax pool at ₹2,18,816.84 crore.

The total expenditure is estimated at ₹7,36,437.71 crore.

Out of the total expenditure, ₹5,32,655.33 crore has been allocated for the revenue account and ₹2,03,782.38 crore for capital account.

After deducting the total expenditure from the receipts of the consolidated fund, a deficit of ₹15,103.89 crore is estimated in the budget.

Mr. Khanna said that under the Destitute Women Pension Scheme, the amount payable to the eligible beneficiaries has been increased from ₹500 per month to ₹1,000 per month.

As many as 31,28,000 destitute women have been benefited under the scheme till the third quarter of 2023-2024.

Under the Women Farmer Empowerment Project, the target is to provide technical support by forming 200 producer groups in the financial year 2024-2025, the Minister said.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / budgets and budgeting

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.