Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presents ₹7.36 lakh crore budget for FY-25 in State Assembly

February 05, 2024 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on February 5 presented the budget for financial year 2024-25 in the State Assembly with an outlay of ₹7.36 lakh crore, higher from current fiscal's budget of ₹6.90 lakh crore.

The total outlay of ₹7,36,437.71 crore for the next fiscal includes new schemes worth ₹24,863.57 crore, the State Finance Minister said while presenting the budget.

The State's budget for 2023-24 was ₹6.90 lakh crore that included new schemes worth ₹32,721 crore.

For the next fiscal, the State government's budget has estimated the total receipts at ₹7,21,233.82 crore, which includes a revenue receipts estimated at ₹6,06,802.40 crore and capital receipts at ₹1,14,531.42 crore.

The share of tax collection in revenue receipts is estimated at ₹4,88,902.84 crore, which includes State's own tax revenue of ₹2,70,086 crore and its share in central tax pool at ₹2,18,816.84 crore.

The total expenditure is estimated at ₹7,36,437.71 crore.

Out of the total expenditure, ₹5,32,655.33 crore has been allocated for the revenue account and ₹2,03,782.38 crore for capital account.

After deducting the total expenditure from the receipts of the consolidated fund, a deficit of ₹15,103.89 crore is estimated in the budget.

Mr. Khanna said that under the Destitute Women Pension Scheme, the amount payable to the eligible beneficiaries has been increased from ₹500 per month to ₹1,000 per month.

As many as 31,28,000 destitute women have been benefited under the scheme till the third quarter of 2023-2024.

Under the Women Farmer Empowerment Project, the target is to provide technical support by forming 200 producer groups in the financial year 2024-2025, the Minister said.