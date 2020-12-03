Uttar Pradesh farmers demand farm commission as they threaten to intensify stir

The farmers from Uttar Pradesh protesting at the Delhi border points against the Centre’s new farm laws on Thursday threatened to intensify their stir and called for forming a commission to look into their grievances. Expressing their full support to the protesting farmers of Punjab and Haryana, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu group) cautioned against moves to divide the farmers protest.
Talking to media on Wednesday, BKU Uttar Pradesh chief Yogesh Pratap Singh and General Secretary Shailendra Pal Singh said apart from revocation of the new farm laws, the farmers have also been demanding forming a Farm Commission comprising agricultural scientists and farmers.
The BKU leaders said more farmers from surrounding districts are expected to join them in the coming days.
Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) held a meeting here Wednesday evening in support of the farmers stir.
