Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls | Zonal magistrate for Kairana constituency suspended for negligence

PTI March 05, 2022 11:43 IST

Representational image only.

The Election Commission has suspended an official deployed as a zonal magistrate for elections in the Kairana Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh for negligence in duty, officials said on March 5. Voting for the Kairana Assembly seat in Shamli district was held on February 10 in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections. On the directives of the Election Commission, Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Narender Pratap Singh, who was deputed as zonal magistrate in the Kairana constituency, has been suspended, Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said. The district authorities had recommended action against the official based on a complaint stating EVM machines were found unattended in his vehicle after polling in the constituency. The complaint was lodged by the Samajwadi Party. A policeman and a home guard have already been suspended in this connection.



