Use cotton towel as an alternative to mask, Tripura CM advises people

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb ventilated an advice for those who could not obtain a mask as a precaution from getting infected by coronavirus.

In a televised speech on Friday afternoon, the Chief Minister appealed people to always keep a Gamcha (thin cotton towel) around their neck and use it as an alternative to mask. He however underscored the need for maintaining social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While floating the idea, Mr. Deb also demonstrated how one should use the towel.

“It’s not possible for 40 lakh people of the State to get standard masks. We are distributing masks in areas of urgent need”, he stated.

No positive cases

Senior health officials on Friday said that none of the 57 suspected cases in the State tested positive. Over two thousand people have been placed under home quarantine and they were constantly monitored, they added.

Meanwhile the helicopter which was sent to Kolkata landed in Agartala with loads of medical equipment and medicine to cope with coronavirus menace.