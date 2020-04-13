U.P. will follow Centre’s guidelines on further lockdown, says Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government will follow the guidelines of the Centre on further action on the lockdown beyond April 14, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in U.P. touched 483 as per the State Directorate of Health Services.

Five persons have died in U.P. of COVID-19 so far, one each in Basti, Meerut, Varanasi, Agra and Bulandshahr. The State has so far sent 11,855 samples for testing and placed 8,836 persons under institutional quarantine.

After a meeting with his Ministers, Mr. Adityanath said U.P. will follow the guidelines of the Centre on the lockdown. “Lockdown ke bare mein agay ki karyawahi kya hoti hai, Bharat sarkar ki jo guideline jo ayegi uska anupalan hum log Uttar Pradesh mein karenge (‘on the further action on the lockdown, in U.P. we will follow the guideline issued by the Centre’),” Mr. Adityanath said.

Mr. Adityanath also instructed U.P. Ministers to sit in their offices for routine work and monitor departmental work in other districts.

He also formed several committees under Ministers to decide what essential, routine or emergency services could be resumed post April 14 while following social distancing and lockdown protocols.

While Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has been asked to decide what major construction projects can be resumed in U.P., his colleague Dinesh Sharma has been entrusted with the task of deciding if the syllabus in schools and colleges can go online.