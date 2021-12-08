U.P. tops list in human rights violation cases 3rd year in row: MHA

40% of the cases are from the State

Around 40% of human rights violation cases lodged annually by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the past three financial years till this October 31 were from Uttar Pradesh, according to data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In response to DMK MP M. Shanmugam’s question whether human rights violation cases were on the rise, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said it was the NHRC that was mandated to investigate and compile information regarding such violations. Mr. Rai’s reply included data provided by the NHRC.

The total number of rights’ violation cases lodged by the NHRC reduced from 89,584 in 2018-19 to 76,628 in 2019-20 and to 74,968 in 2020-21. In 2021-22, till October 31, 64,170 cases were lodged, the data showed.

Of the total number of cases, Uttar Pradesh accounted for 41,947 cases in 2018-19, 32,693 cases in 2019-20, 30,164 in 2020-21 and 24,242 in 2021-22 till October 31.

Delhi accounted for 6,562 cases in 2018-2019, 5,842 in 2019-2020, 6,067 in 2020-2021 and 4,972 this year till October 31.