U.P. revenue collection nosedives

The Uttar Pradesh government collected only 1.2 % of its targeted revenue in the Excise Department for April due to the lockdown.

The collection in the Stamp and Registration Department was even lower, at just 0.9% of the target.

While the government had set a goal of ₹3,560 crore in the Excise Department, it could achieve only ₹41.96 crore, a mere 1.2%.

Sharing the details with The Hindu, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said in a statement that only ₹15.60 crore out of the targetted ₹1,686 crore could be achieved in April in Stamp & Registration Department.

