U.P. Police recreates Atiq’s murder scene

Three friends of one of the assailants detained for questioning

April 21, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the forensic team recreate the crime scene, where three assailants shot dead gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on April 15, in Prayagraj on Thursday, April 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday recreated the murder scene of criminal-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf at the Motilal Nehru Divisional Hospital in Prayagraj.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the State police kept an account of every second during the recreation of the shooting that took place on April 15 and measured the distance between the targets and attackers.

In a related development, the SIT detained three friends of assailant Lavlesh Tiwari, from Banda railway station. They will be questioned on their alleged role in giving training to Lavlesh on how to appear in the guise of a TV journalist with a camera.

The former MP and his brother were shot dead at point-blank range, amid heavy police security. The three accused — Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sunny Singh, who were arrested on the spot, had posed as mediapersons.

