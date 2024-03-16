U.P. police arrest three for leaking question paper of constable exam

March 16, 2024 03:21 am | Updated 03:21 am IST - Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday arrested three persons accused of leaking the question paper of the cancelled constable recruitment examination. Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said the accused — Abhishek Shukla from Prayagraj, Rohit Pandey from Bhadohi and Shivam Giri from Mirzapur — were former employees of a company that transported question papers and with the support of some present employees they leaked the paper of the Uttar Pradesh constable recruitment test in the first week of February. The names of the accused were added to the First Information Report (FIR) registered under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating by inducement), 467 (forgery of valuable documents), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the paper leak case.

Former employees

“The three persons behind the paper leak have been arrested. All of them are former employees of a transport company which was tasked with transporting the papers. During our investigation, it was found that the question paper was leaked when it was being transported to a strong room from a printing press and it was stored at a warehouse at Ahmedabad in Gujarat,” said Mr. Kumar.

Uttar Pradesh in December 2023 advertised for 60,244 posts of police constable. About 48 lakh aspirants applied for the written test which took place at 2,385 centers across 75 districts of the State on February 17 and 18. The examination made headlines amid charges of paper leak and discrepancies. The State government on February 24 cancelled the examination.