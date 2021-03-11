Other States

U.P. panchayat bans half pants for boys and jeans for girls

At a panchayat called by Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan in Charthawal area of Muzaffarnagar, its national president Thakur Pooran Singh said boys should refrain from wearing half pants and girls should not wear jeans in villages. “If they do not follow this order, they could be punished socially,” he said, while addressing the meeting at Peepalshah village on Tuesday.

As the news spread, Mr. Singh said his intention was to preserve the village culture. “We have no problem with girls wearing jeans when they are on job in cities but when they come to their village, they should follow the rural tradition and not bring the western influence to the village,” said Mr. Singh, who is also the face of the Thakur community in the region.

He told The Hindu that he was all for girl education and girls working in sectors where they are required to wear western outfits. “Our girls work in the police. They also go to schools where they wear skirts as part of the uniform. My only concern is that at home we should celebrate our traditional wear,” Mr. Singh said.

‘Only counselling’

Agreeing that crime against women had nothing to do with what they wear, he said by the punishment he only meant counselling of such families who didn’t follow the panchayat’s advice.

Mr. Singh took on the media that it didn’t highlight that he also appealed at the same meeting that during the panchayat elections people should not vote for candidates who seek their vote by distributing free liquor.

Mr. Singh, who led a march against the BJP government’s agriculture policies in the past, is also keen on farmers and the government returning to the table to sort out the issue on the contentious farm laws. “It is fine if the government amends the laws as long as it comes up with a law guaranteeing the MSP,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles

BJP names 3 more for second phase

Assam: 281 candidates file papers for first phase

Maharashtra announces transfer of Sachin Vaze

West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata Banerjee suffers leg injury while campaigning in Nandigram, alleges conspiracy

Assam Assembly polls | 281 candidates file nomination for first phase

J&K: Apni Party seeks intervention of Modi, Shah to address concerns of DDC members

Assam Assembly elections | Provide separate line for transgenders at polling booths, Assam CEO urged

Punjab Assembly passes resolution to condemn ED raid on Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Court stays operation of search warrant against advocate Mehmood Pracha

Upset Rajasthan Speaker tells MLAs, “Remove me if you want”

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata is an outsider in Nandigram: Suvendu Adhikari

Karni Sena chief’s son found dead at his residence in Ghaziabad

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata Banerjee files nomination from Nandigram

Parliament proceedings | No proposal to release 2011 caste census data: MHA

Parliament proceedings | State govts should support Railways in completing pending projects: Piyush Goyal

39 protesters held for Friday clash at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

Nine dead, many injured as bus falls into gorge in H.P.'s Chamba, CM Jai Ram Thakur orders probe

Posters appearing to brand Mamata Banerjee as ‘outsider’ surface in Nandigram

COVID-19: Pune International Film Festival postponed amid spike in cases

On World No Smoking Day, call to amend COTPA to protect people from second-hand smoke
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2021 12:17:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/up-panchayat-bans-half-pants-for-boys-and-jeans-for-girls/article34039559.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY