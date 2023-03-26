HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.P. man who rescued, cared for Sarus crane gets Forest Department notice

The bird was shifted to the Samaspur sanctuary in Rae Bareli to allow it to live in its natural environment, an official had said

March 26, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - Amethi

PTI
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav meets with a boy named Arif and his friend Sarus crane at a field during his visit to Amethi.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav meets with a boy named Arif and his friend Sarus crane at a field during his visit to Amethi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Forest Department has filed a case and issued a notice to an Uttar Pradesh man who rescued a Sarus crane and took care of it for a year, officials said.

ALSO READ
U.P.’s ‘missing’ sarus crane that’s stirred up a hornet’s nest in the State’s politics

The crane, which lived with Arif Khan Gurjar in the Mandkha village of Amethi district, accompanied him to his fields and was accepted "like a family member", was taken away by Forest Department officials on March 21.

The bird was shifted to the Samaspur sanctuary in Rae Bareli to allow it to live in its natural environment, an official had said.

On March 25, the department issued a notice to Mr. Gurjar and asked him to appear at the office of the Gauriganj divisional forest officer on April 4 to record his statement.

According to the notice issued by Assistant Divisional Forest Officer (Gauriganj) Ranvir Singh, Mr. Gurjar has been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

A day after the bird was taken away, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav held a press conference during which he condemned the Forest Department action and asked indirectly if any official had the courage to take away the peacocks at the Prime Minister's residence.

Mr. Gurjar sat on the dais with the former Chief Minister but did not speak.

Mr. Yadav had visited Mr. Gurjar after he gained fame due to his "friendship" with the bird. He had also shared pictures of himself with the bird and Mr. Gurjar on social media.

Responding to Mr. Yadav's allegations, Divisional Forest Officer D. N. Singh had said, "Whatever action has been taken is with Arif's (Gurjar) consent."

The official said these birds always live in pairs. “Since this one was living alone, there was some apprehension about its well-being”.

On March 23, Mr. Yadav alleged that the crane had gone missing before being rescued by some local residents. Forest officials, however, had denied the claim.

Related Topics

wildlife / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.