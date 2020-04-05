U.P. lockdown to end in phases: Adityanath

The lockdown imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19 will come to an end in Uttar Pradesh on April 15 but in phases, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said.

“15 April se lockdown samapt hone wala hai (The lockdown will come to an end on April 15),” Mr. Adityanath said while interacting with MLAs in the State through videoconferencing on Saturday.

He, however, stressed the need to end the lockdown in phases. “On April 15, once we end the lockdown, if crowds gather at once, all the efforts will go down the drain. We have to ensure that the crowding doesn’t take place. Your help and cooperation is needed in this regard,” he said.

The Chief Minister sought the MLAs’ suggestions in deciding which establishments should be opened first.

Mr. Adityanath told the legislators that there is a need to fully defeat the virus by November-December.

He also connected with all MPs and Ministers in the State through videoconferencing and appealed to them to ensure that the common man standing on the last rung gets benefits of the State government’s schemes.