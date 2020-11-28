Other States

UP journalist charred to death

A journalist working with a Hindi newspaper was charred to death in his house under suspicious circumstances in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Rakesh Singh, a scribe with Rashtriya Swaroop, and his friend Pintu Sahu died, said police.

Dev Ranjan Verma, Balrampur SP, said Mr. Singh’s bedroom in his house in Kalwari village in Kotwali Dehat area caught fire on Friday night. In the incident, his friend Pintu Sahu died while the scribe himself died during treatment, said the officer.

“After spot inspection by our officers, the incident appears to be suspicious,” said Mr. Verma.

Police have detained three persons — Ravi Chauhan, former pradhan Ram Surat and Babu Mishra. The three are being questioned, said Balrampur police, adding that a hunt was on for other suspects

