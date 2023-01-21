U.P. govt. woos investors from Gujarat

January 21, 2023 05:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - AHMEDABAD

Top industrial groups and business houses of Gujarat on January 20 agreed to invest around ₹38,000 crore in various projects in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the State’s flagship Investors Summit.

A delegation of senior Ministers and top bureaucrats from U.P. on Friday held a roadshow and interacted with the business community in Ahmedabad.

During the interaction and business-to-government meetings, Gujarat-based groups like Torrent, Adani, Arvind Textiles, and Zydus Life sciences inked MoUs with officials of U.P.

Led by Energy and Urban Development Minister A.K. Sharma, a former Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, the delegation comprised Minister Jitin Prasad, CM’s Adviser Avanish Avasthi, Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal and others.

“We are pitching U.P. as a preferred State for business and investments,” Mr. Sharma told the gathering in his speech.

Interestingly, as a bureaucrat in Gujarat, Mr. Sharma had played a key role in organising Vibrant Gujarat summits in the State from 2003 to 2013 when he was the Secretary to then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group engaged in pharmaceutical and energy businesses, has agreed to commit investments worth ₹25,000 crore in various business verticals.

It may be noted that Torrent is already present in U.P. and is distributing electricity in Agra and supplying gas in Mathura and Gorakhpur.

Dairy major Amul signed an MoU to explore the opportunity to set up a dairy plant in Bagapat in western U.P.