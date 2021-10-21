Other States

U.P. govt. should reform its police system, says Mayawati on sanitation worker's custodial death

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Taking strong exception to the death of a sanitation worker in police custody in Agra and a Kanpur businessman who had recently died allegedly due to police thrashing, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to bring necessary reforms in its police system.

The former chief minister also said a BSP delegation will be visiting Agra later on Thursday and meet the family members and administrative officers in connection with the case.

Also Read
“If it is a crime to take pictures with me, then I should also be punished as it does not suit the government to spoil the career of these hardworking and loyal policewomen,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

Adityanath Government plans to take action against policewomen who clicked photo with me, claims Priyanka

 

“After the tragic murder of a businessman in a hotel by police in Gorakhpur, now the present BJP government is again in the dock due to the death of a Dalit sweeper in police custody in Agra. Therefore, the government should bring necessary reforms in its police system. This is the demand of the BSP,” Ms. Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

She also said, “In connection with the very sad incident of the death of a sweeper in police custody in Agra, a delegation led by Gayacharan Dinkar will go to Agra today to meet the victim's family and the administration for ensuring punishment to the accused and justice for the victim's family.”

Political parties on Wednesday condemned the death of a sanitation worker Arun, who was accused of stealing ₹25 lakh from Jagdishpura police station in Agra, in police custody after his health deteriorated during interrogation.

An inspector, a sub-inspector and three constables, who were on duty at Jagdishpura police station when the accused died, were suspended after an uproar in the city over the incident.

An FIR has been registered over the death without identifying anyone and a team has been formed to probe the case, officials said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had rushed to Agra and met the family members late in the night after initially being stopped in Lucknow from proceeding to Agra.

Last month, a Kanpur-based businessman Manish Gupta had died allegedly due to police thrashing in a Gorakhpur hotel.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Bahujan Samaj Party
Comments
Related Articles

Mumbai Court rejects Kangana's plea for transfer of defamation case by Javed Akhtar

Adityanath Government plans to take action against policewomen who clicked photo with me, claims Priyanka

SC panel tells Assam to take action on illegal construction in Kaziranga animal corridors

Centre specially brought in Sameer Wankhede to NCB after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Nawab Malik

PM Modi showers praise on Khattar in big boost to Haryana CM

Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of rain-ravaged areas of Uttarakhand

Roads cannot be blocked, says Supreme Court firmly over farmers’ protests

Delhi CM Kejriwal hails frontline workers as India achieves COVID-19 vaccination milestone

U.P. Assembly polls | Smartphones, scooties for girl students if Congress voted to power, says Priyanka Gandhi

BJP's policies have taken J-K back by decades: Mehbooba

Money laundering case | HC grants Eknath Khadse interim protection from arrest for one week

Gauri Lankesh murder | Supreme Court sets aside Karnataka High Court order quashing charge sheet against accused for KCOCA offences

IAF plane crashes at Bhind in Madhya Pradesh; pilot ejects safely

Drug racket | Mumbai High Court to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea on October 26

Priyanka Gandhi meets family members of man who allegedly died in police custody in Agra

With polls in sight, BMC told to speed up projects

11 on trek to Chitkul go missing

Gujarat to give ₹546 cr. compensation to farmers

HC asks NIA to file reply on Teltumbde’s bail plea in Elgaar Parishad case
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 21, 2021 4:04:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/up-govt-should-reform-its-police-system-says-mayawati-on-sanitation-workers-custodial-death/article37107557.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY