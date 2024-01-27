GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.P. Governor unfurls national flag on Republic Day

After the main event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unfurled the national flag at his official residence

January 27, 2024 07:17 am | Updated 07:17 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel unfurled the national flag in the presence of State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak during the 75th Republic Day, in Lucknow on January 26, 2024

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel unfurled the national flag in the presence of State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak during the 75th Republic Day, in Lucknow on January 26, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel unfurled the national flag at Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow on January 26 for the 75th Republic Day, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath present.

Both, Mr. Adityanath and Ms. Patel, released tri-colour balloons after the flag hoisting ceremony. During the event, notable tableaus from the Agriculture Department and Kashi Tamil Sangamam, the Lucknow Development Authority, Raj Bhavan, the Forest and Wildlife Department, the Health and Family Welfare Department, the State Clean Ganga Mission, the Urban Development Department, the UP Sanskrit Sansthan, the UP Punjabi Academy, the Bharat Scouts Guide, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, and the Jal Jeevan Mission, captivated the audience with superb displays.

In the parade security forces including the Indian Army and paramilitary groups took part.

After the main event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unfurled the national flag at his official residence. Congratulating the people Mr. Adityanath said after a long struggle for independence, India implemented its own constitution, which is the bedrock of our Republic.

“After celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2022, this year we are celebrating the ‘Amrit Year of our Republic.’ For the last 74 years, the Constitution of India has stood the test of time by eliminating sect, region, caste, class, and all other hurdles,” said the C.M.

