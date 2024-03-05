GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UP gets 4 new ministers as Adityanath effects Cabinet expansion ahead of LS polls

This is the first Cabinet expansion in Yogi Adityanath's second term as Chief Minister

March 05, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and newly sworn-in cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan, in Lucknow on March 5, 2024.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and newly sworn-in cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan, in Lucknow on March 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Four new Ministers were inducted into the Council headed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on March 5

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, RLD’s Anil Kumar and the BJP’s Dara Singh Chauhan and Sunil Kumar Sharma are the new entrants into the state Cabinet. They were sworn-in as ministers by Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of Adityanath.

While Mr. Rajbhar represents the Zahoorabad assembly constituency of the Ghazipur district, Mr. Kumar is an MLA from Purkazi (SC) in Muzaffarnagar. Mr. Sharma is the BJP MLA from the Sahibabad assembly constituency in Ghaziabad district. Mr. Chauhan is a member of the UP Legislative Council.

This is the first Cabinet expansion in Adityanath's second term as Chief Minister.

It is being seen as an attempt by the BJP to consolidate its position in several regions of the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party are now a part of the ruling NDA.

