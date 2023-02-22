U.P. Finance Minister tables Budget FY24 in State Assembly

February 22, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Wednesday tabled the "development-oriented" Budget 2023-24 in the State Legislative Assembly with a focus on infrastructure.

Targeting youths, the budget made provision of ₹1,050 crore under the "Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana", ₹4,032 crore for destitute widows and ₹600 crore for the "Samuhik Vivah" scheme for the marriage of girls of all classes.

The Finance Minister proposed ₹150 crore for the marriage grant scheme for daughters of poor people belonging to other backward classes.

For providing tablets and smartphones to eligible students under Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme, a provision of ₹3,600 crore has been made in the budget for the financial year 2023-24.

On the infrastructure front, the Finance Minister proposed a provision of over ₹21,159 crore for the construction of roads and bridges, and ₹6,209 crore for their maintenance.

Mr. Khanna said ₹3,473 crore is proposed for the work of bridges and roads for agricultural marketing facilities and ₹1,525 crore for roads in rural areas.

While ₹1,700 crore is proposed for the construction of railway overhead bridges and ₹1,850 crore for other bridges, the budget proposed ₹2,588 crore for widening/strengthening and new works of State highways.

A provision of ₹2,538 crore is proposed for widening/strengthening and new works of major/other district roads, Mr. Khanna said.

With religious tourism in mind, the budget proposed ₹1,000 crore for the development of 'Dharmarth Marg' (roads to religious places).

The budget also proposed ₹3,000 crore for maintenance of roads and ₹2,500 crore for construction from the State Road Fund, Mr. Khanna said.

The Finance Minister has set an investment target of ₹10 lakh crore and the creation of 20 thousand jobs in the next five years under the new Uttar Pradesh Tourism Policy 2022.

A budget provision of ₹7,248 crore was also proposed for the old age/farmer pension scheme, while ₹1,120 crore was set aside for Divyang Pension Yojana.

A provision of ₹12,631 crore has been proposed for various programmes under the National Rural Health Mission, he added.

The Finance Minister earlier told reporters that it would be the biggest budget in the history of Uttar Pradesh.

Last year, the State government presented an annual budget of ₹6.15 lakh crore for 2022-23. A supplementary budget for ₹33,769.55 crore was presented in December 2022, taking the total size of the budget to about ₹6.50 lakh crore.