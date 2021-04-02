Other States

UP cop tests positive for COVID-19 weeks after second vaccine shot

A medic prepares to administer the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine during the third phase of inoculation drive, in Bengaluru, on April 2, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A senior police officer, who took his second coronavirus vaccine dose last month, and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Rajesh Pandey shared a Facebook post on Thursday, saying he, his wife and a policeman deployed for his security have tested positive for the disease.

The officer also requested all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested.

Pandey's son had tested positive for COVID-19 three days ago.

"I took first jab of the vaccine on February 5 and the second one on March 5. My wife is yet to take the second jab," Pandey said, adding that his personal security guard has also taken both doses of the vaccine.

Pandey, who has been transferred from the Bareilly range, is undergoing treatment at a private medical college here. He was sent to Lucknow as in-charge of the election cell and was here to collect his household items.

